2 teens killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside Chicago high school

Four students were shot outside Benito Juarez High School southwest of downtown Chicago on December 16.

 WBBM

Two teens were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School southwest of downtown Chicago Friday afternoon, police said.

No suspects were in custody, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters Friday at a news conference. Brown said he didn't have any information about the victims because the investigation is in its early stages.

