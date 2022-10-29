Two teenagers were charged with attempted homicide Saturday in Pittsburgh, a day after allegedly opening fire in front of a church where a funeral was taking place, injuring six people, according to a release from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The shooting erupted Friday outside Pittsburgh's Destiny of Faith Church, CNN previously reported. Five people were shot and one person was injured while trying to escape from the scene, police said.

