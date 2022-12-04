2 substations damaged by gunfire in NC county where 40,000 customers lost power, fire official says

Gate to the Duke Energy West End substation in Moore County, North Carolina, on Dec. 4, 2022.

 John Nagy/The Pilot/AP

Authorities in a North Carolina county where 40,000 customers lost power say two power substations were damaged by gunfire Saturday night.

A gate at one of the locations also appears to have been taken off its hinges, Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department told CNN on Sunday afternoon.

CNN's Ralph Ellis and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

Tags