Two St. Louis schools will remain closed going into this week, just days after a 19-year-old gunman forced his way on campus and began shooting, ultimately leaving a 15-year-old student and a teacher dead.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School -- where the shooting took place -- and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will be closed all week, according to a news release from the St. Louis Public Schools. The two schools are within walking distance of one another.

