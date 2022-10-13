2 police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

Three police officers were shot in Bristol, Connecticut.

 WFSB

Two Bristol police officers were killed and a third law enforcement officer was seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, Connecticut State Police said.

The officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence incident, Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement Thursday. They have not been publicly identified.

CNN's Chris Boyette contributed to this report.