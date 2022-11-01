2 police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey, now authorities are looking for a suspect, police say

Heavy police presence is seen at a residential building in the area of Chancellor Avenue and Van Velsor Place in Newark, New Jersey, on November 1.

 WABC

Two police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, and authorities are looking for a suspect, according to several law enforcement sources.

Both officers are believed to be in stable condition, according to two of the sources.