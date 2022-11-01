2 police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey, and SWAT team is looking for a suspect, police say

Two police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, and authorities are looking for a suspect they believe is still in the building near where the shooting took place.
"We're going from apartment to apartment now, SWAT is in there right now going from apartment to apartment," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said at a news conference Tuesday night.
Most of the residents of the building have been evacuated, Baraka said.
The suspect is wanted in relation to an October 28 shooting in Newark, Baraka said. Someone identified him from a flier Tuesday and called police around 1 p.m. to say he was in a nearby building.
Police responded 13 minutes later and did not find him in the building, but encountered him while leaving the back, near the parking lot, the mayor said.
"They gave him instructions, there was a brief altercation, the gentleman pulled a gun out, shot two police officers at close range. Gunshot was returned, fire was returned. The gentleman retreated into the building," Baraka said.
One of the officers was shot in the leg and has a small fracture, Baraka said. The other officer was shot in his shoulder and the bullet grazed his neck. Both are in stable condition, he said.
"Prayerfully, we can end this with a person in custody this evening," Baraka said.
FBI Newark confirmed they are assisting in the investigation of the shooting.
