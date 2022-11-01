2 police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey, and SWAT team is looking for a suspect, police say

Heavy police presence is seen at a residential building in the area of Chancellor Avenue and Van Velsor Place in Newark, New Jersey, on November 1.

 WABC

Two police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, and authorities are looking for a suspect they believe is still in the building near where the shooting took place.

"We're going from apartment to apartment now, SWAT is in there right now going from apartment to apartment," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said at a news conference Tuesday night.

