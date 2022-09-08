Memorial Park is near the Uvalde town square, where a makeshift memorial was established to honor those lost in the Robb Elementary shooting in May.
Celeste Ibarra told CNN she was at the park with her daughter, Aubriella, who has PTSD and depression from the Robb shooting, where she was a third grader on the day 19 of her schoolmates and two teachers were shot and killed.
The Ibarras were at the park Thursday with other family members on what was a beautiful day, where a couple dozen children were playing and people were picnicking, she said. As her family was loading their car to leave, gunfire broke out between the slides and basketball courts.
"A lot of kids were ducking and diving again," Ibarra said. "It was horrible."
State troopers responded quickly to the park and escorted people out, she added.
Ibarra said she didn't see anyone hit by the bullets. Gang activity is highly unusual in Uvalde, she told CNN.
Authorities say they are in the early stages of their investigation.
"We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff's Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park," the Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted. "This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.