2 people are in critical condition after Boston Chinatown shooting By Laura Studley, CNN Apr 17, 2022 Two people suffered life-threatening injuries during shooting overnight in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood. Two people are in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, police said.Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of multiple people shot, Boston Police Department Superintendent-in-Chief Chief Greg Long confirmed in a news briefing.Three suspects were taken into custody after the vehicle they were fleeing in crashed, Long reported. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he added. A firearm was recovered at the crash site.The two victims, who police believe to be in their early 30s, were also taken to local area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Long said. "There seemed to be some sort of disturbance here ... At this time, it's too early in the investigation to indicate what precipitated it," Long said.Long noted police are not aware of a connection between this and other incidents in the area, but said the investigation is ongoing. 