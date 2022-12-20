A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. PT, was in the Pacific about 15 miles from Fortuna, a city of about 12,000 people in Humboldt County, part of California's forested Redwood Coast. Fortuna is near Eureka and about a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.

CNN's Rebekah Riess and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

