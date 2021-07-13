2 officers injured and homicide suspect dead in shooting near Baltimore mall, police say

A suspect who shot two Baltimore Police Department officers was wanted in connection with a June 19 homicide in the city, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Tuesday.
Baltimore Police Department detectives assigned to the US Marshals' Warrant Apprehension Task Force approached the suspect's vehicle in the Security Square Mall parking lot Tuesday morning, according to Harrison.
"It was at that time the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at officers, striking two of the Baltimore city detectives," said Harrison. "Multiple officers returned fire, striking the suspect. That suspect was transported to an area hospital where he has now succumbed to his injuries."
The suspect was a 32-year-old male who was wanted on both a murder and a handgun warrant, said Harrison. Harrison did not provide any information on the June 19 homicide.
Harrison said the two officers who were shot are in stable condition.
"I am deeply thankful that both the officers are alert and upbeat and wish them a full and speedy recovery," said Mayor Brandon Scott, who also spoke at the news conference. "Building a safer Baltimore requires us to hold violent offenders accountable."
The incident is an ongoing police-involved shooting investigation, he said.
