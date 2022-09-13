The Texas Department of Public Safety referred two more officers to the agency's Office of Inspector General late last week for formal investigation over their responses to the Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde, a department spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of officers under formal investigation to seven. Five officers were initially referred on Sept. 6. Two of the officers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation and the other five remain on duty.

