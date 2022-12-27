2 miles of border fencing installed in El Paso area as migrants surge around Texas amid Title 42 limbo

Texas National Guard troops unroll coils of concertina wire Wednesday near the US-Mexican near Ciudad Juarez.

 John Moore/Getty Images

Since the first length of fencing went up last week along the Mexican border near El Paso, the Texas National Guard has installed over two miles of the barricade and is expected to build more, an agency spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

Still, just across the boundary, dozens of migrants lined up Monday in Ciudad Juárez to turn themselves in to US border authorities. Some had watched the fence construction over the weekend, they told CNN.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe, Catherine E. Shoichet, Ariane de Vogue and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.