2 men arrested, 1 with Nazi arm-band, accused of making threats to attack New York synagogue, NYPD says

After being alerted to the online messages, FBI agents from the Joint Terrorism Task Force and detectives from the NYPD’s intelligence bureau began what was a source described as “frantic efforts” to identify and locate the suspects.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with online threats to attack a New York City synagogue, multiple law enforcement sources have told CNN.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the arrests in a statement Saturday. Investigators from the FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force and the NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, uncovered what she called "a developing threat to the Jewish community" on Friday.

