2 men and 4 women were shot -- including 1 fatally -- in Portland, Oregon. Now police ask the public for help By Melissa Alonso, CNN Feb 20, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A woman was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau said.Officers responded to a shooting call near Northeast 55th Avenue and Hassalo Street in the city's Rose City Park neighborhood around 8 p.m.Officers arrived and found the woman dead, Portland police said. "Additional shooting victims, two men and three women, were transported to area hospitals and their status is unknown at this time," police said in a news release Saturday night.Homicide investigators were on the scene, and the area was closed, police said. Authorities did not provide any information on the motive nor the assailant or assailants. Police are asking for the public's help."If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457. The case number is 22-47502," Portland police said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 