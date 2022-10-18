Two people were killed when a twin-engine plane crashed Tuesday morning into a car dealership lot just outside the southeastern Ohio city of Marietta, officials said.

The 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed in the parking lot of a Pioneer Buick GMC dealership, killing the pilot and another occupant, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

CNN's Paul P. Murphy and Gregory Wallace contributed to this report.

