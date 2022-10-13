2 'exceptional' police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

Three police officers were shot in Bristol, Connecticut.

 WFSB

Two highly respected police officers were killed Wednesday night and a third seriously wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Connecticut, their police chief said.

"Sadly, we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers. And a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence," Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said Thursday. "To our fallen officers' families, we will never forget the sacrifice your loved ones have made."

CNN's Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

Tags

More News