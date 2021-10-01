2 dead in midair collision between a plane and helicopter in Arizona By Jenn Selva, CNN Oct 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two people are dead after a midair collision between a helicopter and a fixed-wing plane in Arizona Friday morning, according to Chandler Fire Department spokesman Keith Welch.Both aircraft are operated by flight schools, Chandler Police spokesperson Sgt. Jason McClimans told CNN. The plane that was involved in the crash landed safely at Chandler Airport.The helicopter in which two people were killed was operated by Quantum Helicopters, and the plane which landed safely is operated by Flight Operations Academy, McClimans said. CNN has reached out to both flight schools for a statement but didn't immediately hear back.Welch told CNN affiliates KTVK/KPHO that his department got the call around 7:45 a.m. local time, and found a helicopter down and on fire in a field. The two passengers were deceased, Welch said. The NTSB tweeted that they are investigating the crash between a Robinson R22 helicopter and a Piper PA28-181 airplane.Chandler Police are investigating the crash and are looking for information from any potential witnesses, and asking if anyone happened to videotape the accident.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accident Investigations Accidental Fatalities Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Aircraft Aircraft Accidents Arizona Aviation And Aerospace Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions Death And Dying Deaths And Fatalities Helicopters Investigations North America Society Southwestern United States The Americas United States More News News After a family member died of Covid-19, a man took aim at Florida's top health official in sarcastic letter By Dakin Andone, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News 2 dead in midair collision between a plane and helicopter in Arizona By Jenn Selva, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Saturday's Powerball potential payout is $635 million, the 10th largest jackpot in US lottery history By Steve Almasy and Carma Hassan, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News featured Gwinnett police looking for suspect in gas station robbery near Lawrenceville By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Lamar Jackson returns to practice, questionable vs. Broncos +2 Justice Sotomayor rejects request to block New York City school vaccine mandate Titans WRs Julio Jones, A.J. Brown out vs. Jets Report: Adam Wainwright to return to Cardinals in 2022 {{title}}
