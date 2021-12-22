2 dead after small plane and paraglider collide By Kay Jones and Tina Burnside, CNN Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two people died after a small plane collided with a paraglider outside of Houston on Tuesday, the Fort Bend County constable told CNN on Wednesday.The single-engine Cessna 208 crashed Tuesday morning shortly after colliding with a paraglider outside of Fulshear, just west of Houston, a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the collision, it said. There was one person on board the plane and one person using the paraglider, the statement said. The identities of the two people who died were not released by the FAA.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Aircraft Accidents Faa National Transportation Safety Board Paraglider Aviation Cable News Network Statement Plane Constable More News Pets Orphaned Baby Seal Barks At Anyone Who Tries To Clean Her Bathtub | The Dodo Saving The Wild 26 min ago 0 News 2 dead after small plane and paraglider collide By Kay Jones and Tina Burnside, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News featured Gwinnett deputies arrest man accused of killing rapper Chucky Trill in I-85 shooting By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com 1 hr ago 0 +47 Slideshows featuredurgent PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 20 Todd Cline 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Orphaned Baby Seal Barks At Anyone Who Tries To Clean Her Bathtub | The Dodo Saving The Wild ‘The Witcher’ Showrunner on Why There Are Fewer Monsters in Season 2 New York mayor says he's hopeful Times Square celebration will go on as planned ‘Hawkeye’ Finale: Will Clint Be Home for Christmas? (RECAP) {{title}} Latest 2 dead after small plane and paraglider collide Gwinnett deputies arrest man accused of killing rapper Chucky Trill in I-85 shooting New York mayor says he's hopeful Times Square celebration will go on as planned 1887 time capsule discovered in pedestal of Robert E. Lee statue to be opened Greater Atlanta Christian School students selected for All-State Reading Chorus » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools unveils calendar for 2022-2023 school yearMan allegedly kills brother-in-law with car after fight at Christmas party, Gwinnett County police sayGwinnett County Public Schools releases 2022 graduation scheduleGwinnett leaders developing policy that could open door to affordable housing requirements for proposed developmentsSigning Day stunner: Collins Hill senior Travis Hunter, nation's top recruit, chooses HBCU Jackson StateGwinnett school board will send two redistricting map options to county's legislative delegationPolice ID victim, suspect in fatal pedestrian collision at Christmas partyTwitter reacts to Collins Hill star Travis Hunter choosing HBCU Jackson State over FSU, GeorgiaCounty commissioners OK funding agreement, construction contract for Western Gwinnett Bikeway extensionDeion Sanders scoffs at rumored $1.5M deal to land top recruit, Collins Hill's Travis Hunter CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 19, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 20IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Dec. 13-20GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Dec. 17-19PHOTOS: Lawrenceville through the yearsON THE MARKET: Flagstone patio, recently finished basement highlight this Johns Creek estate10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 13PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 13ON THE MARKET: Private gated entry, spacious floor plan highlight this Buford homeAll Marvel movies ranked worst to best CommentedStacey Abrams announces she's running for governor in Georgia (4)Guilty verdicts in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers met with relief and joy in Georgia and beyond (3)Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson backing U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeax's re-election bid (2)Gwinnett Commissioner Kirkland Carden pushing $15/hour minimum wage for library workers; wants residents to demand it at public hearing (2)Student who was disciplined when she reported being raped by classmate takes Title IX lawsuit against GCPS to federal appeals court (2)Community leaders to county commissioners: Address services for lower-income residents (2)State to expand personal finance education for high school students (2)Stacey Abrams defends lack of concession after 2018 gubernatorial loss (2)Gwinnett commissioners approve resolution emphasizing desire to have resident's voice heard in redistricting process (2)Gwinnett BOC puts off final decision on decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana — again (2) Featured Businesses Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Have you finished all your holiday shopping? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I always like to finish early to avoid the stress. Almost. I've got a few more gifts left to buy. I've started but I am struggling to find gifts this year. Are you kidding? I haven't even started shopping. I am not buying gifts this year. Vote View Results Back Local calendar of events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.