Two Colorado deputies have been indicted and fired following investigations into the June fatal police shooting of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man who was armed with a knife and had called 911 for roadside assistance, officials and family attorneys say.

A grand jury Wednesday delivered an indictment against Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen, 29, and Kyle Gould, 36, according to Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum's office.

