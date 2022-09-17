Two Chicago police officers have been charged with three felony offenses each in connection with an on-duty shooting of an unarmed man in July, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said Friday.

The case against them turned on video surveillance that contradicted their statements to investigators about the incident in Pilsen, in the city's Lower West Side.

