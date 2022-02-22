2 Blackhawk helicopters crash during training accident, Utah National Guard says By Michelle Watson, CNN Feb 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident Tuesday morning, the Utah National Guard tweeted.No crew members were injured, the tweet said.Both helicopters suffered some damage because of the crash, the Utah National Guard said.The accident is under investigation. This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local and State News Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Aircraft Aircraft Accidents Aviation And Aerospace Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions Government Organizations - Us Helicopters North America Rail Transportation Southwestern United States The Americas Train Accidents Transportation And Warehousing United States Us Department Of Defense Us Federal Departments And Agencies Us National Guard Utah Utah National Guard Telecommunications Aeronautics Commerce Law Crash Helicopter Accident Tweet Crew Member Damage More News News featured Gov. Brian Kemp signs nonpartisan Gwinnett County school board elections bill into law By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com 8 min ago 0 News featured Gwinnett hosting county government job fair for residents on Friday By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com 15 min ago 0 News 2 Blackhawk helicopters crash during training accident, Utah National Guard says By Michelle Watson, CNNUpdated 26 min ago 0 News Greenland's ice is melting from the bottom up -- and far faster than previously thought, study shows By Isabelle Jani-Friend, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Brookwood hires Discovery's Cory Cason as head boys basketball coach Macy's and Kohl's get in a knife fight with Wall Street Inflation keeps weighing on consumer confidence +2 What is black carbon? The latest way humans are causing changes in Antarctica {{title}} Latest Gov. Brian Kemp signs nonpartisan Gwinnett County school board elections bill into law Gwinnett hosting county government job fair for residents on Friday 2 Blackhawk helicopters crash during training accident, Utah National Guard says Greenland's ice is melting from the bottom up -- and far faster than previously thought, study shows Woman found shot to death in Lilburn area motel room » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesHere's how a Brookwood High School T-shirt ended up in a Super Bowl commercialBuford man arrested in road rage incidentAfter 8 years, a retired Florida police captain is standing trial for killing a man in an argument about texting in a movie theaterParkview coaching legend Roy "Chief" Massey diesGov. Brian Kemp makes Gwinnett's school board, county commission maps official, signs them into lawGwinnett police looking for woman accused of jumping over counter, threatening clerk at bank in BufordMarvel among Hollywood studios looking to Gwinnett Place Mall for filming spaceDuluth planning to add new burger restaurant, activity lawn at Town GreenMore than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece JohnsonRepublican Gwinnett school board member Steve Knudsen faces re-election challenge from member of parent group that has opposed face masks CollectionsON THE MARKET: The Dollar House — a 1910 craftsman-style home in Suwanee — is one of a kindWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 20, 2022PHOTOS: A look back at old businesses in Gwinnett County from the 1900s to the 1950sGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Feb. 18-20PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 21PHOTOS: Check out the burger restaurant and activity lawn planned for downtown DuluthEvery Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to firstIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Feb. 14-20PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Chamber's February On Topic luncheonPHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn Gymnastics CommentedLawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker admits to having affair 7 years ago, using resources of Gwinnett Sheriff's Office to facilitate it (6)Atlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' (5)Jury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers were racially motivated in chasing him (5)DA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference (3)Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan (2)More than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson (2)Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure (2)Four states set timelines for the end of school mask mandates (2)While awaiting updated CDC guidance, here's the data states are using to lift Covid-19 restrictions (2)Duluth police take out warrant for arrest of gun store owner who was shot during argument (2) Featured Businesses Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Are rising prices caused by record inflation affecting your daily spending habits? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I am eating out less and buying fewer items at the grocery store. No. I am still eating out and I still buy what I want to buy. It just costs more. Yes. I find myself bargain shopping more. No. Inflation is natural and I expected to pay more. I haven't really noticed a difference. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.