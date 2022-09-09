Two men were arrested and a "substantial cache of illegal material" to manufacture ghost guns was recovered in Southern California on Friday, police said.

About 200 ghost gun frames, handgun slides, two assault weapons, a rifle, firearms magazines, ammunition and numerous parts and tools for manufacturing ghost guns were recovered as a result of an investigation by the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team (RIFTT), according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

