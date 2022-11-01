14 shot, including 3 children, in drive-by shooting in Chicago, police say

Police investigate at the scene of a drive-by shooting in Chicago Monday night.

At least 14 people -- including three children -- were shot in a drive-by shooting Monday night at a busy corner in Chicago where people had gathered for a vigil, and investigators are trying to find the shooters, police said.

Two people traveling in a dark SUV opened fire on Halloween night at people on the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street around 9:30 p.m. before the vehicle was driven away, police said.

