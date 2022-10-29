The US Coast Guard, with an assist from good Samaritans, rescued 13 people from a sinking fishing boat after it collided with a container ship about 60 miles off the coast of Virginia on Friday.

The Coast Guard received a mayday call around 2 a.m. from crew members aboard the commercial fishing vessel who said their 115-foot boat, Tremont, was sinking after colliding with the 1,000-foot Panamanian-flagged container vessel MSC Rita, the US. Coast Guard Air District 5 said in a press release.