They were pianists and painters, swimmers and dancers, budding readers, little brothers and big sisters. Then, in a flash of violence, their 20 bright smiles were snuffed out forever in a rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary that haunts the nation to this day.

Also stolen that chilly Friday -- just 11 days before Christmas -- were six adults felled by the same gunman as they refused to abandon their sacred trust to safeguard the smallest among them.

