From a spacecraft the size of a refrigerator plowing into an asteroid (deliberately) to a helicopter trying to catch a rocket plummeting back to Earth, 2022 offered surreal moments in space that could have been ripped from the pages of a science fiction movie script.

Among the memorable events were billionaires mapping out plans to explore the cosmos and scientists attempting to find answers to perplexing questions, only to discover deeper mysteries.

CNN's Catherine Thorbecke contributed to this report.

Tags