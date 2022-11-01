1 teen killed and 6 others injured in shooting at a Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas, police say

Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman gives an update on the Halloween party shooting.

 KMBC

An uninvited group opened fire on a Halloween house party after being asked to leave Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas, killing a 17-year-old and injuring six other teens, police said.

About 70 to 100 teenagers were at the costume party when some uninvited people arrived and were asked to leave, Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman said Tuesday. As those people left, more than one of them -- perhaps four to six -- "shot up the house," Oakman said.

CNN's Shawn Nottingham contributed to this report.

Tags