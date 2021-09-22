1 teen dead and 2 injured in a bus stop shooting in Louisville, police say By Melissa Alonso, CNN Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A drive-by shooting at a bus stop in Louisville, Kentucky, Wednesday morning left one teen dead and two other children injured, police said in a series of tweets.The apparent drive-by shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m. at Dr. WJ Hodge and Chestnut Streets, as kids waited for the bus, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.A teenage boy was shot and transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.A second male teen was taken to Kosair Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said in the tweets. A juvenile female was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said. 