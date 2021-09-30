1 student shot by another at an elementary school in Memphis, suspect in custody By Gregory Lemos and Jeremy Grisham, CNN Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, September 30, in Memphis, Tennessee. Adrian Sainz/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Authorities in Tennessee said that a student shot another student at Cummings Elementary School in Memphis Thursday morning and then fled the scene in a vehicle.The assistant chief of the Memphis Police Department, Don Crowe, told reporters during a news briefing that the 13-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition at a local children's hospital.No other injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made, police said. Crowe said the suspect turned himself in at a local police precinct after fleeing and is now in custody.No motive has been disclosed at this time but Crowe said, "a very thorough" investigation is underway. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 10:15 a.m. ET and located the male juvenile victim."Officers are clearing the building. Students and faculty members are being relocated to a staging area," MPD said.The Shelby County School District confirmed they were aware of the shooting and said the school remains on lockdown.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Education Education Systems And Institutions Elementary Schools Memphis North America Primary And Secondary Education School Violence Societal Issues Society Southeastern United States Tennessee The Americas United States Violence In Society Juvenile Officer Police School Crime Law Shooting Memphis Police Department Student Don Crowe Custody More News News School board group asks for federal help to stop threats and violence in debates on Covid and critical race theory By Mallory Simon, CNN 49 min ago 0 News featuredurgent Gov. Brian Kemp again warns against federal vaccine mandates, says COVID cases are dropping By Tim Darnell Staff Writer Capitol Beat News Service 1 hr ago 0 Pets Dog Who Stared At The Wall For Weeks Finally Asks Mom For Pets | The Dodo Faith = Restored 1 hr ago 0 News featured Gwinnett County media specialist finalist for $1 million Global Teacher Prize From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Dog Who Stared At The Wall For Weeks Finally Asks Mom For Pets | The Dodo Faith = Restored 1 student shot by another at an elementary school in Memphis, suspect in custody Victory on Friday could kick start playoff push for Central Gwinnett, Shiloh Community members, school parents have until Monday to offer input for GCPS communication audit {{title}}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.