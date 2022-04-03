1 person was killed and 2 injured during a Virginia mall shooting By Alaa Elassar and Tina Burnside, CNN Apr 3, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Police are searching for people involved in a shooting at a Virginia mall that left one person dead and two others injured Saturday.Officers responded to calls at the MacArthur Center in Norfolk around 6 p.m., the Norfolk Police Department said on Twitter.Roosevelt A. McKinney, 33, was found dead outside the mall from a gunshot wound, police said in a press release. A man and a woman were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.The shooting stemmed from an argument over money, Chief Larry Boone said during a press conference late Saturday, according to CNN affiliate WTKR. Police are looking for a suspect and a person of interest.The Norfolk Crime Line is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with tips can submit them online.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 