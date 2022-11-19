At least one person was injured when a truck hit a pedestrian during a parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday morning, according to a Raleigh Police dispatcher.

A large crowd of people were watching the Raleigh Christmas Parade near the North Carolina State Capitol when a white truck pulling a float started drifting. Video from CNN affiliate WTVD appeared to show people running to get out of the way. But the truck hit a young girl, seriously injuring her, according to WTVD.