1 person killed and 1 injured in shooting on University of New Mexico campus involving students of rival schools

New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide stemming from a shooting on the main campus of the University of New Mexico (UNM) early Saturday morning, officials said.

Two people shot during an altercation on the University of New Mexico campus early Saturday were students from rival schools, officials said.

A 19-year-old was killed and a 21-year-old was hospitalized following the shooting on UNM's main campus in Albuquerque, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said in a press release.