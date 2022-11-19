1 person killed and 1 injured in shooting on University of New Mexico campus involving students of rival schools

Two people shot during an altercation on the University of New Mexico campus early Saturday were students from rival schools, officials said.
A 19-year-old was killed and a 21-year-old was hospitalized following the shooting on UNM's main campus in Albuquerque, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said in a press release.
The 19-year-old was a UNM student and the 21-year-old is a student at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico State Police spokesperson Ray Wilson said Saturday night.
The shooting happened hours before a scheduled men's basketball game at UNM between the cross-state rival schools. The game was postponed in the wake of the shooting.
"Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy," UNM's basketball team tweeted.
Neither victim has been identified and state police haven't provided information on the survivor's condition.
"This investigation is in the very preliminary stages as investigators and crime scene agents work to process the evidence and identify witnesses to learn what lead up to the shooting," NMSP said Saturday.
"NMSP does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community concerning this incident."
As part of the investigation, the NMSU bus was stopped by state police at a rest stop on Interstate 25 between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Wilson said. No one was detained and the bus was later released.
No charges have been filed in the case as of Saturday night.
