A Dutch soldier died in Indianapolis Sunday night after he and two others were wounded in a shooting this weekend at a hotel there, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The soldier, a member of the Dutch Commando Corps whose name has not been released, had been listed in critical condition following the shooting early Saturday morning.

