1 killed, 4 others injured in shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's main campus, police say By Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNN Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting late Friday at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's campus in downtown Blacksburg, police said.Details about what led to the shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge weren't immediately available, and no arrest was announced.Blacksburg police responded to a report of shots fired at the lounge at 11:53 p.m. ET, they said. Of the five people shot, one died, and the others were taken to hospitals, police said. The severity of the patients' injuries wasn't known, police said.One of the injured is a Virginia Tech student, university President Tim Sands said in an online post."Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured," Sands wrote. The campus was deemed secure at 3:18 a.m. Saturday after the shooting prompted a lockdown for several hours, according to university alerts."Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads," police said in a news release.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Blacksburg police, they said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Shootings Drugs And Society Smoking Society Universities And Colleges Virginia Polytechnic Institute And State University Diseases And Disorders Health And Medical Agency Police Cable News Network Company Telecommunications Lounge Shooting Law Enforcement Virginia Tech School Violence Societal Issues Violence In Society Accidents, Disasters And Safety Education Safety Issues And Practices School Safety And Security Commerce Weaponry Sport Tim Sands Blacksburg Wounds And Injuries University Condolence More News News Teachers are leaving and few people want to join the field. Experts are sounding the alarm By Christina Maxouris and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News How Trayvon Martin's life and death inspired a generation to fight for justice By Giselle Rhoden and Kaanita Iyer, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News Amir Locke's parents say their son got a gun legally, but they always worried about interactions with police By Aya Elamroussi, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 News 1 killed, 4 others injured in shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's main campus, police say By Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines NHL All-Star Game and NFL Pro Bowl, Winter Olympics, Tom Brady Documentaries, ‘Claws’ Finale, ‘Power Book’ Transition Greater Atlanta Christian's Kaleigh Addie scores 36, reaches 2,000-point milestone in win BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Malique Ewin hits 1,000-point mark in Berkmar win GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Peachtree Ridge locks up No. 1 seed in 8-AAAAAAA {{title}} Latest Teachers are leaving and few people want to join the field. Experts are sounding the alarm How Trayvon Martin's life and death inspired a generation to fight for justice Amir Locke's parents say their son got a gun legally, but they always worried about interactions with police 1 killed, 4 others injured in shooting at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's main campus, police say One person killed and 2 wounded in shooting inside a church in Aurora, Colorado, police say » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAfter resignation of Police Chief Tim Wallis, Lawrenceville will take time before deciding next stepsGeorgia Senate committee approves permit-less gun billChild, 8, accidentally shoots himself at Chipotle in SnellvilleGwinnett County police: Speed zone cameras begin operation this week at elementary schools in Norcross, SnellvilleGeorgia Senate: Gwinnett County can have nonpartisan school board elections — but voters will not have a say in the matterSnellville police make arrest in fatal accident that resulted in the death of teenagerBuford-area state Rep. David Clark barred from entering House chamber over positive COVID test — despite five subsequent negative testsSeveral lawsuits filed over fatal support group van crash on I-985Duluth gun store employee claimed he shot boss in self defenseGov. Brian Kemp unveils Parents' Bill of Rights CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 30 2022PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 31ON THE MARKET: Privacy, seclusion are the highlights of this Buford area home that sits on nearly 13 acresTropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter OlympicsIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 24-30ON THE MARKET: Looking for a mountain home? This sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains can be yours for $5.8 millionPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Jan. 31GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Feb. 4-6TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Madison County, GeorgiaWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 23, 2022 CommentedDA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference (3)Democrats lining up to run for state House 97 seat in western Gwinnett (3)Peachtree Ridge head football coach Reggie Stancil announces resignation (2)Gwinnett commissioners hire firm to create new transit development plan (2)Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan (2)Senate Democrats on brink of defeat on voting legislation despite frantic push (2)Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers receive life sentences (2)Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure (2)Biden calls on Senate to change filibuster rules to pass voting rights bills in forceful speech: 'I'm tired of being quiet' (2)Georgia House OKs Republican-backed Gwinnett County commission redistricting map (2) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 +1(404)881-2100 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: February is National Cherry Month. What's your favorite way to eat cherries? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. Check out these 19 ways to eat cherries all day, every day You voted: Wash them and pop them in my mouth. In a pie. In a cobbler. In an alcoholic drink. In a non-alcoholic drink. On top of an ice cream sundae. Covered in chocolate as a candy. Cook them with lemon juice and sugar. Cherry ice cream. On top of a milkshake. In a salad. In a jam/jelly. In a Black Forest Cake. I like to eat cherries a different way than listed. I don't like cherries. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.