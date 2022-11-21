One person is dead and at least 19 people are injured after a car drove through an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Police identified Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, as the man who died at the scene, according to a news release from the district attorney's office. The driver is not being identified at this time, the DA's office said.

CNN's Braden Walker and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report