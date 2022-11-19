Overcast. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Overcast. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 19, 2022 @ 3:52 pm
New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide stemming from a shooting on the main campus of the University of New Mexico (UNM) early Saturday morning, officials said..
Two students, ages 19 and 21, were involved in an altercation around 3 a.m., during which both men sustained gunshot wounds, the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said in a press release.
The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and "the 21-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment," where his condition is currently unknown, according to the release.
Police are not identifying the 19-year-old's name until next of kin have been notified.
"This investigation is in the very preliminary stages as investigators and crime scene agents work to process the evidence and identify witnesses to learn what lead up to the shooting," NMSP said.
"NMSP does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community concerning this incident."
The university sent an urgent alert to students around the time of the shooting, according to tweets posted on UNM's official account.
"In light of the tragic incident," UNM announced it is postponing this evening's contest between the UNM and New Mexico State University's men's basketball teams.
"Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by this tragedy," UNM's basketball team tweeted.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.