Spout Springs Road and Interstate 85.jpg

Spout Springs Road's crossing at Interstate 85 can be seen in this Google Maps image. The Georgia Department of Transportation announced it will open the new Spout Springs Road bridge at the interstate Saturday.

 Photo: Google Maps

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the Spout Springs Road bridge at Interstate 85 opened to the traffic Friday. The bridge closed in January so it could be replaced.

Click here to read the full article. 

Tags

Stay Informed