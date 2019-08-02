An indoor play area for children is coming to Mall of Georgia with a grand opening on Aug. 3, according to spokesperson for the mall.
The 4,000-square-foot, interactive play area is located in Von Maur Court.
The play area will be comprised of three different zones designed for specific age groups: toddlers, ages 2-5 and ages 5-8. Children can interact and engage with educational elements and active play by using their imaginations to create their own adventures, a press release said.
Features include a crawl path with LED lights, a nook, a jungle walk with moving pods — creating a walkway that practices balance — and spring-loaded mushrooms.
There are enhanced amenities for parents, such as charging stations and soft seating.
There will be a superhero-themed grand opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3.
Following a ribbon cutting, there will be a themed photo booth, DJ, face painting, balloon twisting and photo opportunities with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Captain America. Children are encouraged to arrive in superhero costumes.