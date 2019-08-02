W_410168.jpg
Special Photo: Simon/Mall of Georgia

An indoor play area for children is coming to Mall of Georgia with a grand opening on Aug. 3, according to spokesperson for the mall.

The 4,000-square-foot, interactive play area is located in Von Maur Court.

The play area will be comprised of three different zones designed for specific age groups: toddlers, ages 2-5 and ages 5-8. Children can interact and engage with educational elements and active play by using their imaginations to create their own adventures, a press release said.

Features include a crawl path with LED lights, a nook, a jungle walk with moving pods — creating a walkway that practices balance — and spring-loaded mushrooms.

There are enhanced amenities for parents, such as charging stations and soft seating.

There will be a superhero-themed grand opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3.

Following a ribbon cutting, there will be a themed photo booth, DJ, face painting, balloon twisting and photo opportunities with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Captain America. Children are encouraged to arrive in superhero costumes.

Tags

Taylor Denman is a reporter born and raised in Gwinnett County. He came back home to seize the rare opportunity of telling stories in the county he grew up in.