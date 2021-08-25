In 1997, Ben Armstrong and Billy Messina unleashed spine-tingling fun at their first Netherworld Haunted House in Norcross with no idea if the chills and thrills would return for a second year.
And now here it is, a quarter-century later, and Netherworld is still bringing the terror, albeit at a different location.
Beginning Sept. 24 and continuing through Nov. 13, Netherworld – now located in Stone Mountain – will host its 25th anniversary with some new haunts and a few old favorites.
When asked if he ever imagined Netherworld would still be up and running after more than two decades, Armstrong said, “I don’t know what I thought. My background was in television, so I was working at TV stations for many years and I always loved this stuff. I got into doing haunted houses and for a long time I was doing both.
“I never imagined this would become my full-time job. You just can’t predict it. But it’s been pretty cool to go to work and make monsters. I can’t complain.”
This year’s new Netherworld attractions include “Rise of the Netherspawn,” a frightening package that unfolds amid a thunderous storm, and “Return to Planet X,” a 3D extravaganza showcasing the breakdown “of the very fabric of time and space.”
“Monsters have created this storm to attract these creatures from the netherworld. Kind of an apocalyptic situation – rubble and ruins,” said Armstrong of “Rise of the Netherspawn.” “…And with ‘Return to Planet X,’ we were one of the first attractions in the South to do 3D, but now we just do it occasionally. It’s a strong show and a cool addition, and with this 3D overlay it’s incredibly trippy.
“I like the power and all the crazy tech we’re putting into ‘Rise’ with the storm, and I really like this return to 3D. Both of them are markedly different from last year and I think people will really enjoy them.”
Throughout Netherworld’s residency, the haunted house’s co-creators have remained true to storylines they’ve birthed and continued through the years. But is something that was scary 25 years ago still be scary now?
“It's interesting because my peers often say that it’s harder to scare people now, and I don’t know that I agree,” said Armstrong, a graduate of Oxford College in Newton County and Florida State University. “There’s things that startle people. Startles can be unexpected things … People startle just as easily as they ever did before. I don’t think there’s any difference there.”
Armstrong added that part of Netherworld’s 21st century challenge is to satisfy those who visit the attraction with an eye toward production values.
“People have become very savvy to how special effects are done, and with the internet, people can look up all kinds of things about production values,” he said. “It’s not about scaring some people – it’s more about impressing them with the quality of the creatures. Realism has become a big deal, but sometimes people go so deep into realism they forget the basics…The realism is important, but the basis of startling people is still very much the same.”
Through the years, Netherworld, which has about 25 full-time employees (the Stone Mountain campus also contains several escape game spaces, a midway and a laser-tag arena) and as many as 500 temporary employees in season, has attracted up to 75,000 visitors during its fall run. It’s likely no attendance records were set last year or will be set this year as Armstrong and Messina want to keep everyone safe in the age of COVID.
“Last year) was crazy because we’re high profile and we really care about what we do, and we didn’t even know if being open was wise,” said Armstrong. “But we met with the state health department and developed a plan – it felt like we spent more time on that plan than we did on the haunted houses. We were able to open with everyone masked, we social distanced all the lines, we did temp checks to come on the property, we increased ventilation in our attractions, we had fans everywhere and we had a hand-washing station – we just did everything you could imagine.
“We reduced capacity greatly by doing timed ticketing. We only sold X amount of tickets in slots to make sure the number of people every night was limited, and it became a regulated matter. We did it with a Halloween theme that was successful for what it was. But we intentionally limited our attendance to make it safe for our patrons and our actors.”
Once Netherworld is shuttered after Nov. 13, there’s no break in the action for Armstrong and Messina. They’ll already be concocting the terrors of 2022.
“We’re planning the next one as we speak,” said Armstrong. “But it’s way too early for a sneak preview.”
Netherworld Haunted House’s opening weekend is Sept. 24 and 25. The attraction will be open Oct. 1-3, 6-10, 12-17 and 19-31 and will be open Nov. 5-7 and 12-13. For ticket information, visit www.fearworld.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.