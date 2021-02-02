Myanmar military takeover designated as a coup
The Biden administration has formally determined that the military takeover in Myanmar constitutes a coup d’état, a designation that requires the U.S. to cut its foreign assistance to the country.
“After careful review of the facts and circumstances, we have assessed that Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Burma’s ruling party, and Win Myint, the duly elected head of government, were deposed in a military coup on February 1,” a State Department official said Tuesday, using another name for Myanmar. “We continue to call on the Burmese military leadership to release them and all other detained civil society and political leaders immediately and unconditionally.”
The United States provides “very little” foreign assistance directly to Myanmar’s government and “the government of Burma, including the Burmese military, is already subject to a number of foreign assistance restrictions, including statutory restrictions on military assistance, due to its human rights record.”
The State Department official, speaking on a call with reporters, said the administration “will undertake a broader review of our assistance programs to ensure they align with recent events.”
That review will begin “immediately” and will “look at any programs that indirectly benefit the military or individual low level officers.”
“At the same time, we will continue programs that benefit the people of Burma directly, including humanitarian assistance and democracy support programs that benefit civil society. A democratic civilian led government has always been Burma’s best opportunity to address the problems the country faces,” the official said.
They also suggested that sanctions in response to the power grab by Myanmar’s armed forces Monday remain on the table.
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
The Senate voted to confirm Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary on Tuesday, making him the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.
Buttigieg’s confirmation elevates the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to a top post in the federal government.
The choice vaults a candidate President Joe Biden spoke glowingly of after the primary into a top job in his incoming administration and could earn Buttigieg what many Democrats believe is needed experience should he run for president again.
The role of transportation secretary is expected to play a central role in Biden’s push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.
Trump’s legal team argues Senate can’t convict him, his speech is protected
Former President Donald Trump’s legal team argued Tuesday that he cannot be convicted by the Senate because he is no longer in office, previewing what’s likely to be one of the biggest points of contention during Trump’s Senate impeachment trial that begins next week.
Trump’s lawyers filed a 14-page response to the House’s impeachment effort on Tuesday, its first filing ahead of the trial. Trump’s lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, argued both that the Senate cannot vote to impeach Trump when he no longer holds office as well as that Trump’s speech about the election and before the Jan. 6 riots is protected by the First Amendment.
Two FBI agents killed and three agents injured in shootout in Sunrise, Florida
Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three agents were wounded in a shootout as they executed a search warrant in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday morning, the FBI said.
The subject of the warrant is dead, the FBI said in a statement.
The shooting occurred at about 6 a.m. as a team of law enforcement officers executed a federal court-ordered search warrant as part of a violent crimes against children case, according to a statement from FBI Miami Special Agent Michael D. Leverock and spokesman Jim Marshall.
Two of the injured FBI agents were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, while the third injured agent was not hospitalized, officials said.
FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the deceased agents as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.
