Alaska’s Hess Creek Fire is now the nation’s largest wildfire in 2019
145,321 acres: That’s the size of the largest wildfire burning this year, according to a map from Alaska Wildland Fire Information, the state’s interagency effort to track fires.
The Hess Creek Fire has been burning since June 21 in the middle of the state near Livengood, about 80 miles north of the city of Fairbanks.
Livengood covers hundreds of square miles but has a population of only 13, according to census data.
“We’re all socked in with smoke,” said Sarah Wheeler, a spokeswoman for the firefighting effort on the ground. “It’s a smoky mess.”
Pentagon confirms it will have third acting leader this year
The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday that President Donald Trump‘s pick to be the next Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will have to step down as acting secretary once the White House formally submits his nomination to the Senate.
Navy Secretary Richard Spencer will step into the temporary role making him the third consecutive acting Defense secretary since James Mattis resigned in January.
Trump announced his intention to nominate Esper, who had been serving as Army secretary, after Patrick Shanahan’s nomination dramatically imploded last month.
Esper will “cease to serve as the acting Secretary of Defense and will become solely serving as the Secretary of the Army,” the Defense Department’s Chief of Staff Eric Chewning told reporters at the Pentagon.
At that time Spencer “will become the acting Secretary of Defense,” Chewning added, saying that “for the last two weeks we have been spending time with Secretary Spencer to get him prepared for his duties as the acting secretary of defense, that’s involved a range of operational briefings from the Joint Staff.”
Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez pressure Congress to declare climate change a national emergency
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont teamed up with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Oregon’s Rep. Earl Blumenauer on Tuesday to unveil a new resolution that would declare climate change a national emergency.
“There is a climate emergency which demands a massive-scale mobilization to halt, reverse, and address its consequences and causes,” the bill’s authors wrote. While it does not call for specific action, the legislation states in sharp terms that climate change is a human-made problem that threatens the fortunes of millions of Americans and demands immediate political action.”
All three lawmakers said Tuesday that the declaration was necessary because the issue of climate change, given the scientific consensus around its causes, had moved entirely into the realm of politics. By taking this step, they argued, Congress would signal its willingness to enact significant changes, including taking the first steps toward turning the controversial, and still largely conceptual, Green New Deal into a reality.
Michael Flynn will not be called to testify against ex-business partner
Federal prosecutors will not call former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn to testify against his former lobbying partner Bijan Kian at Kian’s trial beginning next week, according to newly unsealed filings in the Kian case.
The change is a dramatic, 11th-hour shift after prosecutors had pledged, over and over, that their cooperator Flynn would testify as part of his plea deal in the Mueller investigation.
Instead, the prosecutors say they plan to use Flynn’s out-of-court statements at the trial. They now call him a co-conspirator in Kian’s alleged crime of illegally lobbying for the Turkish government in 2016.
WH won’t say if Acosta has Trump’s confidence in Epstein charges
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Labor Secretary Alex Acosta has been “excellent” and a “very good Secretary of Labor,” but as for the labor secretary’s future in light of charges filed against Jeffrey Epstein, Trump would only say that the White House would be looking at his role in the 2008 case “very closely.”
“I can tell you that for two-and-a-half years he’s been just an excellent secretary of labor, he’s done a fantastic job,” he told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar. “Now part of it is our economy is so good, our unemployment numbers are at record lows, so many good things are happening but the fact is he’s been a very good secretary of labor.”
Acosta is facing renewed scrutiny for his role in handling a 2008 plea agreement for Epstein, who was charged Monday with having allegedly operated a sex trafficking ring in which he allegedly sexually abused dozens of underage girls. As a U.S. attorney in Florida more than a decade ago, Acosta helped the multimillionaire Epstein secure a non-prosecution deal for similar charges, described as a “deal of a lifetime” by an investigative report in the Miami Herald last year. Epstein ultimately served only 13 months and avoided a federal trial.
