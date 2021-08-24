A mom and her baby had to be rescued by kayak as flood waters
As the floodwater rapidly rose in her Waverly, Tennessee, home, Vanessa Yates climbed on the kitchen counters with her 4-month-old daughter in her arms and called for help.
“I just felt like I was going to drown,” she told CNN’s Kate Bolduan, “It just happened so quickly.”
“Everything was floating ... everything was under water,” Yates recalled. “My ankles were actually covered with water at that point, and so I just put her at the highest level I could and just prayed to God that we would be OK.”
Yates is one of dozens of residents who were quickly overtaken by heavy rain that led to flash flooding in Middle Tennessee Saturday that killed 21 people. Officials are still searching for about 10 people who are unaccounted for.
As Yates struggled to keep her daughter safe, family members posted on Facebook that she and the baby were in trouble. With the water getting deeper, Yates’ brother-in-law, Alan Wallace, headed out to try and rescue her and the baby. He got his kayak as close as he could to the house and got out.
Wallace posted a video as he waded through chest deep water, saying, “If I die and don’t make it, I tried. I love y’all.”
Fortunately, he made it into to the home, and rescued Vanessa and the baby with the boat.
Walmart wants to deliver you stuff, even if you didn’t buy it at Walmart
Next time you order that waffle maker or rice cooker, it could be delivered to you by Walmart, even if that’s not where you bought it.
The company said Tuesday that it’s launching a new service that delivers goods sold by other businesses to customers. The service will be ready in time for the holiday shopping season, the busiest stretch of the year for retailers.
Walmart said it had struck delivery agreements with national and local businesses, but did not say which ones. It also did not disclose the fees it would charge businesses for deliveries, but said they would be at “competitive pricing.”
Walmart is looking for ways to grow beyond its main retail business and build new revenue streams in areas such as advertising, fulfillment services for merchants on its own online marketplace, and financial technology. Walmart’s new delivery service, called GoLocal, is the latest part of its strategy.
Walmart hopes to give businesses a new option in last mile-delivery, the final leg of an online order’s route to a customer’s home. The company said it will use the network of independent contract drivers on its in-house Spark delivery platform to deliver items from other merchants. Currently, Walmart uses Spark drivers to deliver some online orders from its stores in around 500 cities.
Nasdaq hits 15,000 for first time ever. Is Dow 36,000 next?
It seems that nothing can stop the stock market. The bulls have assumed control.
The Nasdaq surpassed the 15,000 level for the first time ever Tuesday, rising 0.5% thanks to continued strength in tech stocks like Microsoft, Nvidia and Google owner Alphabet.
It’s been a stunning rise for the Nasdaq since stocks bottomed in late March 2020 from the brief COVID-induced sell-off. According to research firm Bespoke Investment Group, this is the sixth time the Nasdaq has crossed a 1,000-point threshold since the pandemic began.
The S&P 500 was up about 0.2% and also hit a new record high. It is not far from topping the 4,500 milestone.
And then there’s the Dow. The most famous Wall Street market barometer, home to Apple, Coca-Cola, Disney, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart and 25 other American titans of industry, rose nearly 100 points, or 0.3%, and is close to an all-time high, too.
Hawaii governor asks tourists to stay away
Hawaii Gov. David Ige asked tourists to voluntarily stay away from the state amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, though he stopped short of placing onerous restrictions on out-of-state visitors.
“We know that it is not a good time to travel to the islands,” Ige, a Democrat, said Monday. “The visitors who choose to come to the islands will not have the typical kind of holiday that they expect to get when they visit.”
He said tourism is hampered by a return of some COVID health restrictions, along with a shortage of rental cars. “There will be limited access to restaurants and other places to eat,” he said.
The governor’s request came on the same day Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that the county would suspend all large gatherings for four weeks, including conventions and concerts. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people, and restaurants are limited to 50% capacity, according to an emergency health order.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.