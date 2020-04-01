Watch Wednesday's White House coronavirus task force press conference here:
alertfeatured
VIDEO: Watch Wednesday's White House coronavirus task force press conference
The latest coronavirus news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- 2 dead from coronavirus, 45 ill after March choir rehearsal
- The Philippines is sending its nurses to the frontline underprotected. Now medics are dying, others risk spreading the virus
- Georgia has had 4,748 COVID-19 cases, 154 deaths
- Ecuador's largest waterfall has disappeared
- Gwinnett schools prepared to sustain digital learning, meal deliveries while schools stay close
Articles
- Gwinnett and its cities ordering residents to stay home amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Solicitor General's Office intends to prosecute violators of Gwinnett stay-at-home order
- Georgia declared federal disaster area because of coronavirus
- Gwinnett sees big jump in reported COVID-19 cases in the last week as testing ramps up
- Georgia's 125 COVID-19 deaths include two Gwinnett women
- Pollen count soars, breaks annual record at 5,847
- Gwinnett makes changes to trash collection operations because of COVID-19 outbreak
- Hard-hit Albany hospital gets National Guard backup for coronavirus
- Gwinnett schools to continue weekly assessments after Gov. Brian Kemp closes schools until April 24
- Gov. Brian Kemp to address Georgia residents on COVID-19 during statewide televised town hall
Images
Videos
Find a local business
Newspaper Ads
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 2
Online Poll
Have you personally been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak?
This poll is for entertainment purposes only and not meant for scientific use.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.