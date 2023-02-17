...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
ATLANTA — Drew Compton smoked two triples and drove in four runs to power Georgia Tech baseball past Miami (Ohio), 15-12, on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park.
The Yellow Jackets (1-0) jumped out to a 13-0 lead through two innings, thanks to steady eyes at the plate and true swings as Stephen Reid went 3-for-3 and Nicholas Romano went 2-for-4 with two RBI in addition to Compton.
Also getting hits on the day was Jack Rubenstein, who drove in two, John Giesler, Jake DeLeo and Kristian Campbell.
On the mound, righty Dawson Brown started and struck out six over 2.2 innings, but five walks and two hit-by-pitches proved too much to overcome to go any further. RHP Luke Schmolke (1-0) then came in to get the win, pitching a hitless 1.1 innings.
The game got interesting in the sixth and seventh as the RedHawks (0-1) wouldn’t go away quietly. They were led by Ryland Zaborowski, who finished with two hits and three RBI.
Right-hander Aeden Finateri then came in to settle the game, surrendering just one run on two hits in the next 2.1 innings. Sophomore RHP Terry Busse then came in to close, earning his first collegiate save after striking out the side in the ninth.
Right-hander Tyler Chadwick (0-1) received the loss after surrendering eight runs (two earned) in 0.2 innings.
Georgia Tech will look to take the opening series on Saturday, Feb. 18 when it continues against Miami (Ohio). First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
