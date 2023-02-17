D9K_6917-1024x683.jpg
Georgia Tech Athletics

ATLANTA — Drew Compton smoked two triples and drove in four runs to power Georgia Tech baseball past Miami (Ohio), 15-12, on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0) jumped out to a 13-0 lead through two innings, thanks to steady eyes at the plate and true swings as Stephen Reid went 3-for-3 and Nicholas Romano went 2-for-4 with two RBI in addition to Compton.