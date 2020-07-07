Matt Ryan, the quarterback of the hometown Atlanta Falcons was trending on Twitter Monday night.
Is Ryan Hall-of-Fame worthy? That was the question being asked by many. Many top-level sports media chimed in, as well as casual fans. Some went back and forth for hours.
Ryan is 35 and has shown no signs of slowing down. Here are a few statistics that might sway your vote in one direction or another.
🔹Career passing yards: 51,186 (10th all-time in NFL history)
Could crack Top 5 (61,316) by age 38
🔹Career touchdown passes: 321 (11th all-time in NFL history)
Could crack Top 5 (420) by age 39
🔹Won 2016 NFL MVP Award
