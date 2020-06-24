How confident are you that football will be played this fall?
Many college and high school programs across the country have started voluntary football conditioning workouts this past month for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak that brought sports to a screeching halt in March.
With hopes of workouts carrying over into eventual full-fledged practices sometime in the near future, question marks have started to be raised on whether or not that will happen, especially at the collegiate level.
Clemson's football team reported 23 positive cases amongst their student athletes. At least 30 LSU student athletes are currently quarantined after recently testing positive.
Kansas State announced it would be suspending all workouts for two weeks after 14 student athletes tested positive.
At the high school football level in Georgia, Glynn Academy became the first school to suspend its conditioning after a positive test last week.
With football season fast approaching, how confident are you that we will see our favorite teams running up and down the sidelines?
