Georgia Gwinnett College’s Justine Lespes in action during the NAIA Indoor Championship on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Hassan Khan/Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis team opened play in the prestigious Grizzly Invitational with an impressive 5-0 victory against Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) on Friday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The 2023 Grizzly Invitational features four teams ranked inside the top 15 of the latest NAIA Top 25 poll. As if the competition wasn’t tough enough, Friday’s matches were played in weather conditions that featured wind gusts of over 30 miles per hour and cooler than normal temperatures.