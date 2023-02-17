Suresh serve.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Dhakshineswar Suresh serves during a Grizzlies match.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team got back to its winning ways with a convincing 4-0 victory against No. 8 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) in Friday’s opening day of the Grizzly Invitational at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The Grizzlies (6-1) were back on the court for the first time since falling to No. 2 in the national NAIA Top 25 poll after losing in the title match of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s NAIA Indoor Championships on February 5.