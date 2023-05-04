Great run, Guardians of the Galaxy.
It has been nearly since we were first introduced to the rogue gang of misfits and outcasts who became a welcome addition to the Marvel Studios through their braun, witty humor and the fact they have the coolest raccoon on the planet in their clique.
The Guardians aren’t as strong as the Incredible Hulk, soar as high as Iron Man or as powerful as Thor. But Peter Quill/Starlord (Chris Pratt), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) certainly have left their mark with more than $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office with 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
But now, its time to say goodbye.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” punctuates a wildly successful trilogy with an exclamation point, not a period.
While the vast majority of trilogies get worse with each chapter, it has been the opposite with “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
“Vol. 3,” not only expands on the characters’ storylines that brought them to this point, but does a fantastic job of delving into their backstory, specifically of how Rocket went from an average raccoon to who he is today.
“Vol. 3” begins exactly where it should — in the Guardians’ floating city of Knowhere, where Starlord is hoping that by staying drunk, he won’t have to deal with Thanos killing the love of his life, Gamora, in “Avengers: Infinity War.” Rocket, while listening to the song “Creep” by Radiohead, is still pondering his place in the universe while Groot keeps being Groot, Mantis tries to be funny and Drax still looks like he’s never missed a workout.
But just when it seems that there’s peace throughout the galaxy, gold-plated Adam Warlock (Will Pouler) attacks Knowhere and manhandles the Guardians, leaving Rocket clinging to life.
Of course, Rocket’s buddies race to save him, which is when “Vol. 3” gets really, really good.
Writer-director James Gunn final film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe before he directs the new Superman movie for the DC Extended Universe may be his best work.
The way he toggles between present day and Rocket’s origin story keeps the audience engaged by showing how through a series of sadistic science experiments by the evil scientist known as the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), Rocket went from being a cute baby raccoon to the freak he is today.
Rocket’s past and present converge when the “Guardians” have to break into the High Evolutionary’s lab, where he conducts science experiments in an effort to create the master race, to find the one object that can save Rocket’s life.
The 150-minute movie doesn’t lag because of Gunn’s ability to seamlessly tie all the stories together, with all of them leading to a place called “Counter-Earth,” where the High Evolutionary’s master race resides. They are called “humananimals,” who are basically people with animal faces.
“Vol. 3” provides a ending that’s fitting for franchise that reshaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
It made huge stars out of a raccoon and a tree, showed Bautista could do more than be a WWE superstar, turned Pratt into an A-list star and showed that there’s more to Marvel than Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther and Spider-Man.
Starlord and his gang of misfit toys arrived on the screen as possibly the biggest risk Marvel had ever taken back in 2014, as only the biggest of superhero fans knew who they were.
But they left an indelible mark on the MCU and changed it forever.
